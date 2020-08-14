Leesburg says second round of CARES Act grants will go towards more local businesses

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The town of Leesburg announced this week that more local businesses will be receiving grants from the CARES Act.

A total of 160 businesses in the county benefited from the first round of grants, in which Loudoun County received $36 million for COVID relief. Now the town has changed the eligibility requirements to help out other small businesses.

By changing the eligibility requirements, such as removing the 50 employee limit and lowering the revenue loss threshold, more businesses in Leesburg will receive a grant of either $1,000, $2,000 or $15,000.

Russell Seymour, Director of Economic Development for the town of Leesburg, says that 75% of local businesses are now potentially eligible for funding.

“We’ll be able to expand it and open that up. We’ve taken care of one niche and we’re expanding it to make sure we cover as many businesses as we can,” he said.

You can see the full list of criteria for eligible businesses here.

