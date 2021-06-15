Leesburg restaurant creates lemon-themed items to support pediatric cancer charity

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — From lemon cocktails to lemon cakes, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is serving up something sweet to help a good cause.

The lemon-themed concoctions are to benefit pediatric cancer charity, Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Firebirds participates in the fundraiser every year with other businesses in the Village of Leesburg shopping center.

This year, the restaurant is offering lemon drop martinis and their ‘Big Daddy Lemon Cake’ made every year for the event.

Throughout the month of June, the drinks and desserts will have a portion of their proceeds donated towards the organization.

“This past weekend, we did $3 for every lemonade that was purchased was donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Throughout the year, we donate $1.25 for every lemonade that is sold to every guest,” said Firebirds’ General Manager, Byvron Sese-Khalid. “It’s such a great cause, to help with childhood cancer, and just a way to do our part to make sure we can eliminate it entirely.”

The lemonade stand is only here until the end of the month, but the lemon drop martini will stay on the menu, with proceeds continuing to benefit the charity.