Leesburg resident arrested after reports of swastika, ‘KKK’ carvings

Officials said victims in the area reported damage to their vehicles, including swastikas and KKK carved into their vehicles

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) A Leesburg man was arrested and charged with nine counts of destruction of property, after people reported racist carvings on their property.

Police said 59-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on June 13 for incidents reported on Meadows Lane Northeast. Officials said victims in the area reported damage to their vehicles, including swastikas and KKK carved into their vehicles, along with their tires being punctured.

Michael Drogin, Public Information Officer, Leesburg Police Department said, “It’s not believed that he is associated with any hate groups, and we would specifically like to thank the community for assisting our detectives with this investigation. They provided us with some home surveillance video footage which directly helped us identify the suspect.

Flores is being held at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center without bond.

