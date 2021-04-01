Leesburg police search for bomb threat suspect

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a bomb threat suspect.

31-year-old Gainesville, Virginia resident, Jeffrey Parsons is still on the loose after making online threats to bomb the residence of an acquittance in southwest Leesburg.

Officials said they received a report of parsons making these threats the evening of March 28th.

Michael Drogin, PIO, Leesburg Police said, “Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeffrey Parsons is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department dispatch at 703-771-4500.”