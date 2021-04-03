Leesburg police officer retires after 32 years of service

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A Leesburg police officer and longtime Northern Virginia resident has retired from the Leesburg Police Department.

Capt. Wesley Thompson retired after 32 years of public service in the Loudoun County community.

Thompson was hired by the Leesburg Police Department in 1989.

Over the years, he served as Sergeant, Lieutenant, Patrol Supervisor and as captain overseeing the administrative support services division prior to retirement.

Thompson created initiatives to better the Leesburg community throughout his service.



“For over a decade, the Leesburg Police Department has held an annual holiday dinner for single-parent families. This tradition was started by Capt. Thompson over a decade ago,” Leesburg Police Officer Michael Drogin said. “And it was so successful in its first year, that it’s continued with support from community members and community businesses. We thank him for that,”

Thompson says he is proud of the “monumental” growth and change the department has seen over the years.