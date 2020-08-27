Leesburg Police make arrest for aggravated assault incident

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Detectives with the Leesburg Police Department and Virginia Regional Gang Task Force arrested 21-year-old Herndon resident Darryl Johnson, who is charged with felony unlawful wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The assault happened on the night of August 24th in the 100 block of North king street. According to officials, a 19-year-old male reported being assaulted with a knife by Johnson. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community, and officials say Johnson is now being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.