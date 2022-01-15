Leesburg Police investigating stabbing involving teen boy

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that put a teenager in the hospital.

Shortly after 7:30 on Friday night, Leesburg Police received an assist rescue call for the area near Edwards Ferry Road Northeast and the Route 15 bypass.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage juvenile man suffering from a stab wound to his lower body. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Leesburg Police Department and Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or mkadric@leesburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.