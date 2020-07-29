Leesburg police investigate malicious stabbing, ask for witnesses

Officers said they responded to North East Plaza street Sunday evening after receiving a report of loitering and a possible fight

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a malicious stabbing incident.

Officers said they responded to North East Plaza Street on Sunday evening after receiving a report of loitering and a possible fight. There, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a stab wound and police said they had to perform life saving measures on the victim.

Michael Drogin, Public Information Officer, Leesburg Police Department said, “If anybody witnessed the altercation and has not already spoken to law enforcement, we ask them to contact detective graham at 703-771-4500, or at jgraham@leesburgva.gov.”

Drogin said the victim was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center where he is expected to be in stable condition.

