Leesburg Police investigate destruction of property after a protest

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department investigate a case of destruction of property.

Officials received a call on the evening of September 11th when witnesses reported approximately 20 to 25 people were wearing black masks in the sidewalk on the 400 block of South King Street. Officials say someone nearby saw one of the group members painting the phrases “Liberen a Todxs” and “Free Them All” on a brick sidewalk in large blue letters.

Michael Drogin, PIO, Leesburg Police Department said, “A subject who claimed to be an organizer of the group, advised they’re protesting for the release of all inmates currently incarcerated in a detention center in Farmville Virginia. Our officers requested that the group lower their volume as well as offer the group to clean up the paint on the sidewalk.”

Officials said the paint has now been removed however, anyone who witnessed the incident who has not spoken to police is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department.