Leesburg Police Department updates emergency call center technology

Leesburg, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Leesburg Police Department announced they have updated all of their emergency call center equipment.

The call center has been in 24/7 operation since October of 1997 and was due for an upgrade. The new Intrado VIPER call handling equipment adds a new feature that will help dispatchers locate callers quicker and easier.

“Our new call handling equipment will give us the capability to be able to obtain location information provided by user’s cell phone carriers, which will help emergency workers be able to locate victims if they are unable to provide us with their location” said Officer Michael Drogin, Public Information Officer for Leesburg Police Department.

The new equipment will allow some call center workers to work remotely if necessary, but the Leesburg Police Department has not decided if they are going to use the system for teleworking purposes yet.