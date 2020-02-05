Leesburg Police Department hosts blood drive with 7-year-old battling cancer

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department has partnered with Inova Blood Services before, but on Tuesday the duo became a trio. Seven (and a half) year-old Drew Snapkoski and a Leesburg police officer have become close friends. Snapkoski has toured the police station twice and, more notably, got to eat donuts.

The Leesburg Police Department is making Drew smile because for the last year-and-a-half, he’s needed a little pick-me-up. Drew is battling leukemia and recently had a blood transfusion.

“Kids with cancer have something called a port,” Drew said. “They stick a needle in you and then you have this tube that gives you blood and fluids and medicine, kind of like an IV that people get through their arms.”

Blood transfusions require donated blood. That’s why Drew calls people who donate blood heroes.

“My kids were ‘micro-preemies’ so I just like to be able to give back in case kids need it,” said Lieutenant Jaime Sanford, who helped organize the drive. “My kids never needed a transfusion but you never know when your kid might.”