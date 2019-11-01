Leesburg Police department get approved for a new program

This initiative was around before, but now includes better camera installations and an updated system

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department has been approved for a new and improved in-car camera program.

Earlier this month the Leesburg town council approved a budget of over $85,000 which will fund the purchase of 30 in-car cameras for the police department’s fleet. These cameras will record audio and video that can be used to identify suspects or as evidence in court cases.

According to officer Michael Drogin, this initiative was around before, but now includes better camera installations and an updated system.

“We’re gonna have them installed one camera at a time and we’re gonna work with our fleet maintenance to get them installed as quickly as possible out there in the fleet ready to use,” said Drogin.

