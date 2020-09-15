Leesburg police continue to investigate indecent exposure incident

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police are asking for the public’s help with an indecent exposure incident.

Police said the incident took place the evening of September 12th, they received a report from the female victim that it happened on a trail near Ida Lee Park as she was walking her dogs. The victim was then approached by a Hispanic male, who according to officials, attempted to speak with her when she realized the male’s pants were unzipped, exposing himself to her.

Michael Drogin, PIO, Leesburg Police Department said, “The caller screamed for the subject to get away from her, and she fled the area. The victim was not injured. The male suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards North King street. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male 5’8 to 5’9 tall, average build 160-170 pounds.”

Officials said the suspect remains at large. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department.