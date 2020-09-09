Leesburg opens second round of financial support for businesses in need

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — September 8, 2020, the town of Leesburg begin accepting applications for the second phase of business relief grants, using federal CARES Act funding.

According to Russell Seymour, Leesburg’s Director of Economic Development said with this second phase they’re expanding the program to include more businesses, unlike in the initial phase it was to help businesses what did not qualify for funding from Loudoun County.

For Phase 2 of the grant program, the Town made several changes to the eligibility criteria, including:

Lowering the revenue loss threshold from 25% to 15%.

Changing the grant award tiers to $1,000; $2,000; $5,000; $10,000; and $15,000.

Expanding the annual revenue criteria to include businesses with as little as $2,500 to as much as $2.5 million in annual revenue.

“We’re opening it up, and expanding it to many more businesses, but also we’re pushing it out there. One of the things that really occurred in Phase 1 is there were a lot of businesses looking for Phase 2. We were getting phone calls, emails, and the more that this was put out there all the businesses that had applied for round one were also asking about round two” said Seymour.

Officials said the application period will close at 5 pm, Wednesday, September 23rd.





