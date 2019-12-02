Leesburg officials remind residents on holiday safety tips for your vehicle

Keep all car doors locked and windows closed while your in and out of your vehicle

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– You should always lock up behind you, like your house, car, windows. But Leesburg police want to make sure residents take extra precautions since the holiday season is here.

According to officials they want to remind residents to keep all car doors locked and windows closed while your in and out of your vehicle.

Never leave your car unattended with the motor running and do not leave packages on the seat of your car.

