LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Basics Gracie Jiu-Jitsu celebrates a major milestone of 10 years in business.

“The 10th anniversary is a milestone for me. It came very quickly. Looking back, it was very fast. When you love what you’re doing, it’s very easy to come to work,” said Marco Moreno, Basics Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Owner.

The celebration included a Jiu-Jitsu demonstration done by students of various ages trained at the studio.

Mayor Kelly Burk and Town Council Members were present to recognize the achievement.

Marco Moreno says he hopes to continue teaching Jiu-Jitsu for many years to come.

“The last few years with the pandemic was tough. But because we have amazing people, amazing students, we were able to push it through, and we are stronger than ever, and we plan on being here for another 20 years,” said Moreno.

The studio provides a variety of classes for all ages throughout the week. For more information about the studio, visit www.thebasicsgjj.com.