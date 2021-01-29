Leesburg man pleads guilty to PPP fraud

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A Leesburg man has pled guilty to PPP fraud totaling more than $2.5 million.

49-year old Didier Kindambu fraudulently obtained over $2.5 million in loans back in October of last year through the Cares Act Paycheck Protection Program. Kindambu pleaded guilty to bank fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, he spent the loan proceeds on items unrelated to any legitimate PPP-related expense, including a Cessna aircraft, a Lexus, his personal taxes, the down payment on a home in Leesburg, his day-to-day living expenses, and various purchases of jewelry, clothing, accessories, and shoes

According to officials, he created fake payroll documentation for two businesses he owns and submitted documentation for the PPP loans applications. According to Eastern District U.S. Attorney, he is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4th.