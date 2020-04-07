Leesburg man charged with murdering roommate during argument

The suspect called police at around 4:00 Tuesday morning as the victim was suffering cardiac arrest.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly fought with an acquaintance in their Leesburg home.

The suspect called police at around 4 a.m. Tuesday as the victim, Joel Rodriguez-Quezada, 48, was suffering cardiac arrest. Police were unable to resuscitate Rodriguez-Quezada, who reportedly had injuries on his face and head.

Leesburg police say Joseph Lucio III, 20, has been charged with murder. He remained on scene and was taken into custody. Police believe it was an isolated incident.