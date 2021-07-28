Leesburg man charged for second degree murder

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A Leesburg man has been charged for the death of an acquaintance.

20-year-old Joseph Lucio III pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder back in January according to the Leesburg Police Department. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with 7 years

suspended, 3 years supervised probation and 120 hours of community service.

Leesburg Police were called to the 100 block Fort Evans road back in April of 2020 for an adult male in cardiac arrest. When police go to the scene they found 48-year-old Joel Rodriguez-Quezada with trauma to his head and face. Police say Lucio and Rodriguez-Quezada were in a physical altercation.