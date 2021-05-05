Leesburg man arrested for indecent liberties with a minor he met online

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — 25-year-old Dixon Estremera-Donayre was charged after he allegedly posed as a juvenile on a social media platform and had sexual contact with a female juvenile he met online.

Estremera-Donayre was charged with carnal knowledge of a child, indecent liberties with children and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Estremera-Donayre is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police believe there are additional victims and are asking the public to contact Detective M. Pacilla by calling 703-771-4500 or emailing mpacilla@leesburgva.gov. The public may also submit information anonymously by calling the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477) or texting 274637 (CRIMES) and beginning your message with LPDTIP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories