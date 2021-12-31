Leesburg man arrested for attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) – A man is behind bars following an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Leesburg, Virginia.

Police said 54-year-old Joseph Readmond has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to officials, on Dec. 22, Readmond entered a McDonald’s on Market St. in Leesburg, where he approached employees at the register, threatening them with a firearm. The suspect then fled the scene.

Readmond was arrested on Dec. 30 and is being held without bond. The incident is still under investigation.