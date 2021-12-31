Leesburg man arrested for attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) – A man is behind bars following an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Leesburg, Virginia.

Police said 54-year-old Joseph Readmond has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to officials, on Dec. 22, Readmond entered a McDonald’s on Market St. in Leesburg, where he approached employees at the register, threatening them with a firearm. The suspect then fled the scene.

Readmond was arrested on Dec. 30 and is being held without bond. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories