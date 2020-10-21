Leesburg man arrested for $2.5 million in CARES Act loan fraud

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– A Leesburg man has been arrested on federal charges for a fraudulent CARES Act loans of over $2.5 million dollars.

Didier Kindambu, 48, was arrested October 21 on a federal charge of obtaining over $2.5 million in loans through the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program and spending the money on luxury items, according to the Department of Justice.

Kindambu received two PPP loans intended to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to pay for salary wages to their employees. However, investigators said Kindambu created fraudulent payroll documentation for two businesses he owns and submitted that documentation to support the PPP loan application.

Kindambu is charged with one count of bank fraud, and if convicted he can face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.