Leesburg man arrested after committing a series of crimes

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police detectives charged a man after he allegedly committed a series of crimes on Tuesday night.

James Lacey III has been charged with destruction of property, unlawful entry, burglary, assault, abduction and attempted carjacking.

According to police, Lacey allegedly broke into a home in the 500 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE, grabbed an adult woman and then was struck with a household object by an adult man, causing Lacey to flee the home. Not long after, officers were able to track Lacey down and arrest him.

Additionally, Lacy is accused of attempting to enter a car with an adult woman and child inside and entering an unoccupied residence located in the 100 block of Washington Street NE.

Police said Lacey did not know the victims and they were not targeted.

He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police continue to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Mocello at 703-771-4500 or at jmocello@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).