Leesburg local businesses get tax relief

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Town Council decided this week to provide tax relief to local businesses.

Businesses will get an extra 60 days to pay first quarter transient occupancy taxes and meals and beverage taxes, collected by hotels, restaurants, and grocery stores.

First quarter is from January through March 2020, and the 60-day delay is not penalized. Businesses still have to file by the original due date: April 20. However, they have until July 20 to pay without a penalty, according to the council.

“Businesses that file by April 20 and pay by May 20 will receive the 5% on-time payment discount. The council approved the same relief program for taxes collected during April, May, and June, and originally due on July 20, 2020,” the council said in a news release.

The council also pushed annual business license renewals to July 20. Businesses must file by May 1, but will not be charged penalties or interest for 90 days, the council said.

“In reaching out to our existing businesses, we received requests from those who are struggling to stay afloat during these difficult times,” said Russell Seymour, the Town’s Economic Development Director. “With little money coming in, it was going to be very difficult for some businesses to make these payments on time. The delays give them a little breathing room while awaiting more substantial relief from the federal government through the Small Business Administration loan program.”

Personal property taxes for town residents and businesses were already pushed to June 5, the council decided back in March.