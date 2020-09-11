Leesburg firefighters remember their rolls during 9/11

"My life will not be where I'm at if it wasn't for 9/11"

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Some people describe it as a day that changed their lives, and 19 years later people, continue to pay homage to the fallen during 9/11.

Chief Matthew Myers, Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company said, “11 years ago I joined Leesburg and been apart of this family since, and basically my life will not be where I’m at if it wasn’t for 9/11.”

Myers said he would never forget that day at the Pentagon. In 2001, he was a firefighter paramedic assistant. He says he remembers dropping off a firefighter when he received calls to watch CNN reporting a plane flying into the World Trade Center.

“At 9:02 we witnessed the second plane on live TV strike. I told my partner Todd, ‘We’re under attack,'” said Myers.

As the Leesburg Police Department and Loudoun County Fire Department gather together to pay their respect, Myers recalls that day the Pentagon was attacked.

“Cell service did not work, so luckily there were a lot of resources that arrived at the Pentagon including Secret Service having a lot of cell phones, that they gave to anybody. That was the first opportunity to call our families to let them know we were okay” said Myers.

Myers said the amount of support he received at the Pentagon will never be forgotten.

