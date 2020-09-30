Leesburg extends outdoor dining plan, due to popular demand

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg’s outdoor dining initiative that is held on S. King Street has been extended.

The program, which closes off a portion of the street on Fridays and Saturdays, has been extended into November. Different restaurants in the town are able to participate every weekend.

The town also said that the outdoor seating option will now also include Sunday evening, as well. The initiative began back in August and was originally scheduled to end on October 24th.

Due to popularity and income for local businesses during the pandemic, the town received requests to keep the outdoor seating available for a little while longer.

“The participants that we’ve had in this program have come to us and told us they are definitely seeing an increase in people who are attending the restaurants on weekend, people ordering, and people who are out and about downtown,” said Leah Kosin, Assistant Public Information Officer for the Town of Leesburg.

The program will run until November 8.