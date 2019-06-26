Leesburg Executive Airport to receive $900K for improvements

The airport will be installing LED lights in their place.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Executive Airport will receive $900,000, through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Program, to replace hundreds of lights along its runways and taxiways.

Airport Director Scott Coffman says the old system of incandescent or halogen lights is more than 20-years-old. The airport will be installing LED lights in its place.

“LED technology is more efficient, lower energy usage, and it actually tends to be brighter and more visible in lower light conditions,” said Coffman.

The Department of Transportation’s initiative supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports across the country, and Leesburg Executive has received funding through the program in the past.

Coffman says while the new system will be brighter, it will also improve reliability.

“[Systems] like runway lights are buried underground so they’re susceptible to water and other things that corrode wiring and so forth,” said Coffman.

The funds will also go toward improving directional signage along the runways and computer controls to switch the lights on and off.