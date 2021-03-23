Leesburg embarks on a comprehensive plan

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg City officials will spend much of 2021 creating a vision for the next 10 to 20 years of the town’s growth. The goal is to address specific sections of the town.

Officials look to create a town plan as an opportunity for transformation sites and how they related to ongoing developments. Areas such as Virginia Village and Crescent District area will possibly be redeveloped into a walkable destination, adding residential and commercial uses, along with a significant amount of green space.

City officials said although the plan envisions a series of improvements creating high-quality pedestrian streetscape and common gathering spaces.