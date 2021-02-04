Leesburg Economic Development department launches “Locally Leesburg” to highlight businesses

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Economic Development Department has launched a new initiative called Locally Leesburg.

As city officials celebrate Locally Leesburg, the purpose is to highlight different businesses each week on their website and Facebook.

Russell Seymour, Leesburg’s Director of Economic Development said, “Based on what I’ve seen so far about the numbers coming in, we may be highlighting two or three businesses each week by the number of requests we’re getting in right now.”

Seymour said Locally Leesburg is also designed to introduce visitors and residents to the town to see all that it has to offer. Businesses have also sat down to tell their stories.

“We sat down with them and basically let them talk. It’s an opportunity of us asking a couple of questions to start the conversation, but it’s important for us to highlight them and draw attention to what they’re doing” said Seymour.

Amy Manson, The Clay and Metal Loft Owner said, “Anything that gets the word out there is super helpful. I’m really grateful that there taking this extra step because they’ve done so much to help the small businesses, even from the beginning with a phone call.”

Leesburg business owner Amy Manson said during the pandemic she’s had to be creative, but with Locally Leesburg she’s excited to see what’s in store. Every Thursday, a new episode will air on Facebook at 11 a.m. All episodes will also be available on the Town’s YouTube Channel and the Economic Development website.

