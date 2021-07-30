Leesburg creates task force to review need for police advisory commission

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Town Council has now created a citizen task force to review the need for a police advisory commission, but not all council members are on board. Mayor Kelly Burke and other council members voted against the measure.

Evaluation of the Leesburg Police department’s policies will include citizen engagement, educational outreach and training guidelines.

“It will be up to them to evaluate the establishment of a police advisory commission for the purpose of enhancing public trust, increasing public communication and transparency and also promoting public education on police procedures,” Leah Kosin, spokeswoman for the Town of Leesburg said.

Chief Brown with the Leesburg Police Department has expressed interest in this commission and is looking forward to feedback.