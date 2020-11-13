Leesburg council members explore ways to disburse remaining CARES Act funding

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Many businesses are saying that the CARES Act funding has been a saving grace during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Leesburg Council members face problems on how to distribute the remaining funds.

The deputy town manager said they have until December 31st to figure out how they will be spending the remaining $3.5 million.

“We also have other options for internal spending in the time that we have left. Here we are in November and we have just about a month to allocate these funds,” Keith Markel, Deputy Town Manager said. “Our hope is to get as much money out to the community if possible to do the most good out there with folks who are struggling.

Any money left from the CARES Act funding must be returned to the federal government. However officials said the remaining money could go to the Leesburg Police Department.