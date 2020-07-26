Leesburg Commission of Public Arts unveils 5 statues in Raflo Park

The statues will be on display until June 2022.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Five new art sculptures were unveiled at Raflo Park in Leesburg on July 18.

The Leesburg Commission of Public Arts and the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts joined Mayor Kelly Burke for the unveiling on the ArtsPARKS sculpture trail.

The five local artists selected to create statues this year were m.l. duffy, Sally Myers, Kim Kim, Alyssa Imes and Brian Kirk. The art must meet guidelines in order to be displayed in the public — such as being mindful of children. However, Leesburg residents are grateful to see the art on display.

“We just really enjoy the fact that we are able to have it in a public park where people can see it and enjoy it,” said Leah Kosin, Assistant Public Information Officer for the town of Leesburg.

The sculptures are available to be purchased and the proceeds will go towards public art projects in Leesburg. The statues will be on display until June 2022.