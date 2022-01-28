Leesburg Commission hosts airport development input meeting

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Airport and Leesburg Economic Development Commission are asking for the public’s help on a development at the Leesburg Executive Airport.

The Airport master plan has identified land for future aviation development.

During the meeting, officials discussed the potential of the development, including what should be created and what is the best way to attract private investments in airport facilities.

“We’re working through a process to determine by interviewing local businesses and developers and people who are in the aviation business as well as in the public and determining the highest and best uses of those properties that support the taxpayers, voters, as well as the customers at the airport,” said Dennis Boykin

Airport officials say they will be going to the town council to discuss the development in the coming months.