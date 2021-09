LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Leesburg daycare employee has been charged with cruelty towards an infant.

65-year-old Leesburg resident Martha Moreno has been charged with one count of felony cruelty and injuries to children, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office. The investigation began on August 3 when child abuse was reported at the Chesterbrook Academy in Brambleton.

Moreno has been an employee with the preschool since 2015.