Leesburg cancels holiday drive-thru parade

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Leesburg announced Wednesday that its “Glitter and Glow Drive-Thru” was canceled out of community concerns about COVID-19 safety. The socially distanced parade was scheduled to replace the city’s canceled Christmas and Holiday Parade.

While the parade itself would have been compliant with social distancing guidelines, the city says potential parade participants were concerned that it would not be possible to safely build the floats.

“We felt with the limited number of participants, we would not be putting on the best possible event for the Town,” said Events & Community Outreach Manager Linda Fountain. “It was a great idea but one that couldn’t be supported during a pandemic.”

Leesburg officials say no event has been scheduled in its place.