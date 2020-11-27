Leesburg Black Friday alternate traffic routes

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Starting Friday, Leesburg Police are expecting heavy traffic near the Leesburg Premium Outlets as shoppers head out for Black Friday deals.

Authorities have a few tips for drivers to get to the stores safely.

“We urge motorists to remain calm and courteous while driving and parking,” said Michael Drogin, Public Information Officer for Leesburg Police. “There’s going to be plenty of parking, there’s going to be plenty of shopping to be done, and again, we just ask that you take your time, you’ll get there when you get there, and it’s better to get there safely than to not get there at all.”

Leesburg Police may direct cars onto less congested roads to ease traffic.

Ft. Evans Road & Potomac Station Drive are secondary roads drivers may have to take in order to get to the outlet mall.

Courtesy: Leesburg Police.

Authorities are also advising shoppers to be vigilant if they see any suspicious activity by calling the police immediately.