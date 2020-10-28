Lee Highway is set to receive a new name

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia is continuing its efforts to better meet the community’s ideals by renaming roads, buildings, schools and even removing statues that no longer fit the local narrative. The community, board members, and others have spoken out about renaming Lee Highway and have agreed it’s time for a change.

The Lee Highway Alliance has narrowed down a list of 186 community submitted names to 20 and is encouraging the public to learn about the names selected. Names include Arcova, an acronym for Arlington County, Virginia, Dogwood, Unity, John M. Langston, and even Main Street along with others. The full list of names can be found here.

“I think it’s important that everyone takes a look at the names. They were chosen for really specific reasons, some of them are based on local historical figures, some represent broad ideals, some are local flora and fauna,” said Ginger Brown, Lee Highway Alliance.

Based on the public’s response, the list will be narrowed down to three to five names that will be sent to the Arlington County Board to discuss the names during their December meeting. The final names will then be reviewed by the Commonwealth Transportation Board to approve.

To participate in the public poll, click here. The poll will be open until November 30.