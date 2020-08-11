Lee Highway Alliance launches renaming effort

Its co-founder says the street’s name makes it all the more unwelcoming, not to mention that Lee Highway isn’t a highway at all.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In partnership with Arlington County, the Lee Highway Alliance is evaluating the possibility of renaming Lee Highway. A little over a year ago, Arlington successfully followed the City of Alexandria’s lead to rename the portion of Jefferson Davis Highway that ran through the county.

The Lee Highway Alliance is leading the effort to revitalize the corridor. Co-founder Ginger Brown says it hasn’t been touched in about 60 years. It’s deficient in many ways — housing options, walkability, and transportation, to name a few. Brown says the street’s name makes it all the more unwelcoming, not to mention that Lee Highway isn’t a highway at all.

The alliance is forming a working group and will spend the next few months reaching out to community members. So far, over 100 people have submitted feedback. Eventually, the group will submit a list of possible names to the county board, and, ultimately, it will be up to the Commonwealth to decide.

There have been some concerns over the cost. Brown says the alliance will evaluate the costs that were incurred through the Jefferson Davis Highway renaming process to project how much it’ll set the county back.

“But overall, we’ve been given so much encouragement and so much positivity and so much, sort of, relief, that, ‘Yeah, let’s do this,” Brown said. “With everything that’s going on nationally, there was a lot of encouragement before.”

MORE NEWS ON WDVM