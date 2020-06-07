Leaders within the community come together to discuss racial injustice

What we do know is when he introduce police in schools, we see a influx of arrests of black and Latino students and disabled students

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– With the many protests happening demanding justice for black lives that have been lost, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton held a virtual discussion with leaders in the community about racial injustice.

Fairfax County NAACP leader, Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney, a Reverend in Manassas, and a student from Loudoun High School joined the conversation to discuss the racial injustices in the legal system and within our school systems. Sean Perryman, President of Fairfax County NAACP brings awareness to the arrest of minority students.

Perryman said,

“Police in schools do not prove that they’re going to reduce violence or incidents of a school shooting. What we do know is when he introduce police in schools, we see a influx of arrests of black and Latino students and disabled students. Students that they don’t know how to handle due to cultural differences or because they don’t know to handle a student who has special needs.”

Perryman said he’s pushing for fewer police in schools, because many officials within schools are not needed.