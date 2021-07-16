LCSO & Project Beloved Partner to create a “Soft-Interview Room” to ease victims of violent crimes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — To make victims of violent crimes feel at ease when talking to officials and detectives, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Project Beloved to create a “Soft Interview Room”.

This new room will be a safe haven for victims and witnesses of violent crimes as they speak to detectives to make sure they feel safe.

“It’s got a couple of chairs in it, a few comfortable chairs, it has a coffee table in it, canvases on the wall. It’s almost what you find in someone’s living room so that people feel comfortable talking in there” said Chapman.

This comes about after the founder of Project Beloved learned that her daughter’s death was ruled a homicide and prior to her death she had been raped. The room is located in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office LCSO headquarters in Leesburg.

Project Beloved works with law enforcement and survivors across the country and is thrilled to be working with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office.