LCSO investigating Sterling armed robbery, suspect opened fire

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened in Sterling Wednesday night. The office released a video still of the suspect, and is asking for public assistance in identifying them.

The office says deputies responded to High-Up Food Mart on Sugarland Run Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies established a perimeter and searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Officials say the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded cash from an employee. The employee refused and locked themselves in an office. The suspect fired twice at the office, but nobody was injured.

Officials say the suspect then fled in an unknown direction. Officials say he was wearing a mask that concealed his face and appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark-colored shoes, and black gloves with a dark colored backpack.

Officials ask that anyone with any information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Grimsley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.