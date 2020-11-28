LCSO conducting Black Friday DUI patrols

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting DUI saturation patrols throughout the evening and into the early morning to make sure drivers are driving sober.

LCSO says this is part of their effort to “crackdown on impaired driving in the county.”

In a statement, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said, “We want to remind residents to make the smart choice, don’t drink and drive.”

Deputies will be present in areas that have high rates of DUI-related arrests and crashes.