LCPS Superintendent appointed to serve at school in Houston

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools officially announced Superintendent Dr. Eric Williams will serve as Superintendent of the Clear Creek Independent School District in Houston, Texas starting in January.

Dr. Williams has served as Superintendent of LCPS since 2014 but will finish his role on January 6.

In a statement, Dr. Williams said, “It has been an honor to serve as Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools…Every day our teachers and all LCPS team members show their dedication to providing personalized, engaging learning experiences for every child. The success of LCPS is supported by the extent to which our parents and the broader community value pre-K through grade 12 education.”

The School Board plans to announce an Interim Superintendent this month who will lead the school district until a permanent Superintendent is hired in the coming months.