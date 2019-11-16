LCPS students learn where their food comes from, leading to a healthier diet

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is training community members to teach students about the environment and good nutrition with activities and demonstrations.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — There are over 1,200 farms in Loudoun County, but as the east side becomes more urban, farmers in the rural west side don’t want the community to forget where their food comes from.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is bridging that divide by training a volunteer force of parents and community members to go into Loudoun County Public schools and teach students about the environment and good nutrition with activities and demonstrations. It’s an effort led by the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Loudoun Soil and Water, and the Loudoun County Health Department.

Virginia Cooperative Extension Food Safety Specialist Stuart Vermaak says it’s a fun way of showing students where their food comes from and encouraging healthier eating habits.

“The biggest lynchpin in this whole system is the schools; is those 80,000 students that we can get to and educate them, but while doing that we can educate the parents as well and educate the teachers as well,” said Vermaak.

With a little bit more training, Vermaak says the group will be ready to go into LCPS classrooms after Friday’s seminar.