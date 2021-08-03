LCPS students and stuff start off school year with mandatory masks

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler released a letter to staff and families about the Fall 2021 return. As students return on August 26, LCPS will require all students and staff to wear masks.

This goes into effect regardless of anyone’s vaccination status. According to Ziegler, the decision was made because of the health and safety of students and staff. School officials reviewed the county’s positive rates and vaccination rates by age group from the spring and are complying with CDC recommendations.

In a statement from the superintendent, he said “Our desire to maximize in-person instruction remains at the forefront of this decision. Mask-wearing will minimize the need for quarantining, thus keeping students in the classroom.”