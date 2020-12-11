LCPS returns students to virtual learning

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Loudoun County Public Schools announced all students will be returning to 100% virtual learning on Tuesday.

This announcement comes after a letter sent out on Tuesday, explaining students would return to distance learning after both COVID-19 metrics were passed for five consecutive business days.

So far, it has only been three business days since both metrics were exceeded but LCPS doesn’t anticipate the metrics dropping below the threshold soon.

LCPS plans to discuss when hybrid in-person learning might continue for students during the school board meeting on December 15.