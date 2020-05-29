LCPS plans in person graduations for the class of 2020

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public Schools will host in person individual ceremonies to honor the class of 2020, however one LCPS senior wishes things were a bit different.

Walking the stage, and receiving a diploma is what every senior waits for. At Stone Bridge High School the class of 2020 will be honored during this critical time, however with regulations.

Aili Hou, Stone Bridge High school Senior said, “I’m really grateful for everything they’ve done, and I really appreciate that they’re thinking about us by giving us these in person graduation ceremonies.”

In an email sent Wednesday by Loudoun County Superintendent Eric Williams, he announced that LCPS created a plan to hold in person ceremonies for students and their families between June 8 and June 24. However Hou said this isn’t enough.

“I think that wasn’t what seniors had hoped for the most. I think that what we had most to gain from this graduation was probably a change to reunite with our classmates and teachers to reconnect with them one last time before we all leave for college,” said Hou.

With Northern Virginia just entering into Phase One of reopening, CDC guidelines will be implemented. According to school officials, unlike a typical graduation ceremony friends and family are limited to 6 people.

Aijun Peng, Hou’s mother said, “There are still ways to give the students an experience as close as traditional as possible, we don’t have to rush to do it now.”

According to Hou, and her mother although they’re grateful for the opportunity what they really seek is closure to end their last race, being with the entire class.

“It’s possibly the last time many of us will see some of the peers we see at school, our teachers and i feel like without that the class of 2020 fears that we will never be able to have that final,” said Hou.

