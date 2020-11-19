LCPS keeps hybrid model for K-2, monitors community COVID-19 cases

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board has voted to monitor COVID-19 cases in the community with new metrics before returning to 100% distance learning.

One of the metrics voted on last night would make students return to virtual learning if there are more than 200 confirmed cases per 100,000 people, during a 14 day period.

In October, students K-2 went back to school for hybrid in-person and virtual instruction. After confirmation during last night’s Board meeting, grades 3-5 and seniors at AOS and AET are still scheduled to return to classrooms for hybrid instruction on December 1.

“If the CDC core indicators relating to the Loudoun County case incident rate and the Loudoun County positivity rate are each at the highest risk level, then LCPS would return to 100% distance learning for all students and would not expand implementation of the hybrid model,” said LCPS School Board Chair, Brenda Sheridan.

According to the School Board, nothing in the new metric motion will prevent Superintendent Dr. Eric Williams from implementing 100% distance learning at any point if appropriate.

In a statement, Dr. Williams said “LCPS remains committed to returning students who choose hybrid learning to school so long as we can safely do so, and your continued vigilance is an important factor in our ability to move forward.”