LCPS hires firm to help with search for a new superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools announced they have hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, a firm based in Illinois, to help search for the next superintendent of LCPS.

The firm is one of the oldest and largest educational search firms in the nation, assisting school boards to find prominent leaders, fitting the school district’s standards. School board chair Brenda Sheridan said, “Hiring the right leader for Loudoun County Public Schools is the most critical responsibility of the School Board.”

The board is working with the firm to schedule focus groups with the LCPS community, to identify qualities they want to see in a new superintendent.

Virtual focus groups are tentatively set for February. LCPS said more information about how to participate will be sent out in the upcoming weeks.