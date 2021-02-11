LCPS discusses summer classes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — During Loudoun County Public School’s school board meeting this week, Interim Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler briefly mentioned plans for summer school classes.

Dr. Ziegler said LCPS is developing summer school plans for elementary, special education and English learners and he anticipates them to be in-person. Middle and high school summer classes will be a combination of in-person and virtual learning. LCPS generally offers credit recovery and acceleration programs online over the summer, but now they are looking to implement a new program, called ‘concept recovery’ that is expected to be in-person.

“We are also looking at what we are calling concept recovery, and there we will identify students through our tiered systems of support that may have struggled in courses, maybe they didn’t fail that course, but they may not have developed a deep understanding of those concepts or received a lower grade than perhaps they’re used to, and so those will be short, intensive in-person instruction that will reinforce the most important concepts of those classes and those credits,” said Dr. Ziegler during the meeting.

LCPS believes concept recovery courses will allow students to enter the new school year fully prepared for the next class in sequence. A detailed presentation on summer classes will be presented on March 9.